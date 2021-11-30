Make-A-Wish and Macy’s asking for people to write letters to Santa for good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Make-A-Wish and Macy’s stores are asking your family to write letters to Santa.

Until December 24th, you can either send letters on Macy’s website or drop them off at Macy’s stores.

For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.

But for this week, the retailer is doubling its donation for each card to $2. Students from Mitchell High School brought more than 2,000 letters to help with the campaign.

“It’s really exciting and I know a little girl that has used Make-A-Wish, so it’s really special to me,” Mitchell High School senior Sarah Sebert said.

“Kids, adults, anyone can write this letter to Santa and there’s little stickers that you can virtually put on the letter. And then when you push send, it goes off to the North Pole and you get to see it going off and so it’s a fun thing for the whole family to do. Everyone can write a letter to Santa,”

The letter drop-off box in Sioux Falls is located at the Macy’s store at the Empire Mall near the entrance facing 49th Street.