Major flooding still at Lake Thompson

LAKE THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO)– Water and stress levels are high at Lake Thompson as people are still dealing with flooding.

“We’ve got houses washing out. And, it’s just the daily commute for everybody. It’s just, it’s not easy,” Tom Cummins said.

“Now, the damages that have occurred so far has been certainly from the frustration standpoint and from the inconvenient. But, the economic damage going on is almost immeasurable,” Jim Knight said.

The only access road for houses around the lake is underwater.

Four wheelers are the only way to navigate the water.

Homeowners say it’s been like this for over two months.

“Driving through lake water, when there’s waves it’s almost impassible. And, the seriousness is primarily because of emergencies. If there was someone who had a heart attack or a house fire, there’s absolutely no way anyone could get in here,” Knight said.

Homeowners say the lake has risen about five inches since last week. And they say it will rise even more.

“There’s a lot of tension just because of the water,” Cummins said.

People living around the lake are asking for some assistance.

“The main assistance we need is to get some roads built. To get some rock in here and to get some gravel in here and get those roads built up so we can get ready for winter,” Knight said.

Homeowners say this is the highest the water has gotten since 2011.