WALL, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic Main Street of Wall, South Dakota has a gaping hole, after a fire sparked at a business late last night. The call came in just before 9 p.m. Dozens of fire departments helped keep the fire from spreading down Main Street and causing even more damage.

While the fire destroyed the Cactus Café and Lounge. No one was hurt and nearby businesses are still standing.

This pile of charred rubble is all that’s left of the Cactus Cafe – a business that’s been a staple on Main Street for decades.

Nearby businesses, including the Dakota Mercantile, are grateful to still be standing.

“Thankfully we have a really thick fire wall on it. And thanks to the first-responders fighting hard all night, they were able to save our building,” Sarah Hustead, VP of Wall Drug, said.

The Dakota Mercantile which was right next to the Cactus Café and Lounge didn’t suffer much damage on the inside.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists come through Wall’s Main Street each year, and June is one of the busiest months. While the firefighters will be working to clean up for the next couple days, Wall Drug hopes to stay open.

“We are trying to get this half of Main Street open so that we can get tourists into Wall Drug and the businesses around. It’s a very busy season,” Chief Kitterman said.

Wall Fire Chief Jim Kitterman is thankful so many crews stepped up to help.

“I would just like to thank all the neighboring departments, the people who brought food out to us, Wall Drug for the coffee and donuts, and just everybody,” Chief Kitterman said.

“Terribly scary night but the firefighters just fought hard and they saved that whole side of Main Street, we are just thankful no one got hurt,” Hustead said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire crews will likely remain on scene for the next couple days. Wall Drug owners say they hope to stay open and will post updates on social media.