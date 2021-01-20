Major boys tennis tournament to come to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major boys tennis tournament is making its way to Sioux Falls.

Huether Family Match Pointe will host a USTA National Level 2 event in early February. The tournament will showcase 32 of the top players, aged 16-and-under, in the country, and will be among the first national events played since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually 64 player draws, because of COVID they’re spreading out around the country to more sites to limit it to 32 players to control numbers and that’s where we came into the picture. So it’ll be the top 32 players, boys 16-under, in the country that sign up,” Match Pointe Executive Director Mark Vellek said.

