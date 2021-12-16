Main Street traffic stop leads to 80 pounds of marijuana seized

CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington state man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in north-central South Dakota.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office says 80 pounds of marijuana, 2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $3,000 was seized in a traffic stop on the Main Street of McLaughlin, South Dakota.

A 63-year-old Washington man was arrested on drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says they helped the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department with the stop just before 2 p.m. MT on Monday.

Authorities are still investigating.

