Main Street Square gets a makeover

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City hosts a number of events during the summer. In the fall and winter, the square transforms into an ice skating rink. However, this year’s transformation is going a little deeper.

When Main Street Square opened in October of 2011, it got a lot more visitors than people thought.

“When Main Street Square was initially built, the center area was a grass so it was made for natural grass. We didn’t realize we would get 500,000 a year going through Main Street Square, we killed the grass,” Dan Seftner said.

After a few years of working with grass, Destination Rapid City decided to lay turf with a sand base.

“So figure 16 to 18 inches of sand, what the sand did was move, it would shift so we would get a good rain, the sand would shift so we’d have pockets where it would be soft areas and we would have a lot of trouble with that,” Seftner said.

Now there’s a new plan. Instead of sand, crews are putting in 18 inches of a rock base.

Maja Cromwell, Marketing Director for Main Street Square, says this $187,000 project is a more permanent solution and will need less maintenance.

“Making sure that the community gets to see our square more often, more visitors are able to utilize it and visit it,” Cromwell said.

While this isn’t the normal seasonal project, crews are working hard to get it ready for skating.

“We’ve got good weather that’s on our side right now and they’ve already made tremendous headway, we are 50-percent complete already so they are doing very very well,” Seftner said.

Seftner says that the main street ice rink will be open just before Thanksgiving.

Main Street Square is funded by Vision Fund. You can check out all their fall and winter events on their website.