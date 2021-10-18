Main Street Square begins its transformation to an ice rink

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the seasons begin to change, so does Main Street Square in Rapid City. It’s transforming into an ice rink over the next two weeks.

The wait is almost over for people who want to get back out on the ice. Operations Manager, Mike Burgee, says the ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City could be open in about a month.

“If we have a good week, we can put the rink together and then we can start making ice, if we have a good week, that’s about all it takes to do that but normally it takes about 2 weeks to make the ice after we get the rink all set up and ready to go,” Burgee said.

Right now, crews are laying down mats. One of the next steps will be to add 2,500 gallons of glycol, which is a coolant that keeps the ice from melting.

“Hopefully by the end of the week, everything will be set and ready to go. Then next week we start testing and making sure there’s no leaks and we can start making ice if the weather holds out. For making ice, we need it to be cold at night and right now it’s beautiful, the guys like working in this, but it’s not conducive to making ice,” Domico Rodriguez, CEO of Main Street Square, said.

This is the 11th year that the ice rink will be at Main Street Square.

“We are always excited for the seasons to change here. It’s always a fun place to be down here at Main Street Square and working here it’s fun to watch people having fun,” Burgee said.

So hold onto your skates for a few more weeks and hope that Mother Nature decides to cool off.

With the ice rink in the works, more events at Main Street Square will be held in the next few months.