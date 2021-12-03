Main Street fight in Worthing results in arrest of Kentucky man

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Kentucky man has been arrested on assault charges after a fight broke out in Worthing Thursday night.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and highway patrol officers were called to a fight in the middle of Worthing’s Main Street around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found two men who were hurt.

After further investigation, authorities determined that a third man had fled the scene. He was found a short time later near 280th Street and I-29.

A 41-year-old Brandenburg, Kentucky, man was arrested on multiple charges, including simple assault, obstructing law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intentional damage to property.

Officials say the victims were check out by EMS and were released on scene. The suspect and the victims knew each other.