Maher named new Board of Regents’ Chief Executive

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Outgoing Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher has his next job.

Maher, who has spent five years as the leader of the SFSD, officially steps down on June 30. On July 6, Maher is expected to start his new job at the South Dakota Board of Regents’ Chief Executive.

The S.D. Board of Regents oversees South Dakota’s six public universities and two special schools.

“I am honored to be named the next executive director and chief executive officer for the South Dakota Board of Regents,” Maher said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing my work in education and I embrace the opportunity to learn and make a difference in higher education.”