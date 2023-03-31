SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Maher will be the new Nebraska Board of Education commissioner, according to a news release.

Maher will leave his position as the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents in June. He announced his intended resignation in February. Maher was also the superintendent in the Sioux Falls School District prior to the board of regents.

Maher will replace Dr. Matthew Blomstedt who served nine years as commissioner until his resignation in January.

Nebraska media reported that Maher was selected in a 5-3 vote.

Maher served as superintendent in two Nebraska district, Kearney and Centennial. He earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of Nebraska.