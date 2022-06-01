SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the way out of the grocery or convenience store you may notice a rack of free magazines.

One of them is aimed at car lovers. Motor Market Magazine has gained a following in South Dakota. Tom Olsen’s yellow Chevelle SS is a head-turner.

He sold the car years ago, only to track it down, buy it back and restore it. It’s a story that appeared in one of the early editions of Motor Market Magazine.

Now the former Sioux Falls police officer is a writer for the magazine.

“I’ve got a lot of car stories from my background and I’ve got quite a photo collection, I was snapping photos at the races and the car hangouts back in the 60s, Motor Market Magazine founder Steve Michaels said.

Michaels says when he started he wasn’t sure the magazine would find an audience, then he did a story on Cecil Schoeneman and his son Al. In 2008 the Schoeneman’s had several Lamborghinis and Ferraris tucked away in the garage.

“So when I was delivering that magazine all these young kids said hey you have Cecil on the cover, and I said how do you know Cecil, because at that time he was an elderly man and they said oh if you love cars you know Cecil and they would all tell me the same stories about Cecil,” said Michaels.

Michaels had tapped into something Olsen already knew.

“Back in the 60s I remember telling people what a car-oriented city Sioux Falls was, it seems odd because we are here in the snow belt how could all these cool cars exist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” said Olsen.

Whether it’s the rare Camero found in a barn or the Mustang that was handed down from father to son, each vehicle has a story.

“We are able to tell the stories people would tell over coffee but they never had it down in words and what it is for the people who are in the magazine it’s a legacy for them because their whole family loves cars,” said Michaels.

And since most car lovers have stories to tell, it only makes sense that a magazine that shares those stories has found an audience.

While we focused on cars, we should also point out that Motor Market also includes stories on motorcycles and anything with wheels.

The magazine is free to pick up in stores, However, subscriptions are available to those who would like it delivered. Information can be found by clicking here.