MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators from the State Fire Marshalls office and agents with the State Division of Criminal Investigation are on the scene of a house fire in Madison. One woman is dead and the house is destroyed.

The home on Harth Street in Madison is gutted by fire, and the smell of smoke is still strong. Tuesday, investigators are talking to witnesses and sifting through the charred interior of the house. The family was having a cookout last night. Photos taken by neighbors show the flames in the back of the house, then spreading to the upper floors.

The Madison Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire. The chief says the fire was already pretty intense by the time they got here.

“At the time we were made aware that there was somebody in the house, we made entry into the house and found her upstairs,” said Chief Randy Minnaert.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Nichelle Reed says she and her husband bought the house less than a year ago. And had a friend living with them.

“We had a cookout and went to get the kids showers, put the fire out, and the next thing we know, our house is up in flames, and our friend was trapped upstairs. Couldn’t get her out in time, so,” said Reed.

Reed says she lost her roommate and best friend and is still very emotional.

“I remember getting our kids out, getting all our pets out, trying to go back inside, trying to put the fire out myself, just watching them cut it all down, trying to get her out,” said Reed.

The chief says this older home was built with what is referred to as balloon construction.

“It’s an older two-story home, it was fully involved at 9:30 in the evening the balloon-style construction can go up in a hurry, and any time we have a fatality it’s obviously terrible.”

He also tells us the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.