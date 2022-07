MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures rise, the city of Madison has issued an energy alert.

Officials are asking people to voluntarily to limit how much energy they use from now until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. That means they want you to turn off extra lights, and avoid using major appliances. And you may want to wait to do that load of laundry or turn on the dishwasher.

By limiting usage, they’re hoping to relieve stress on the power system.