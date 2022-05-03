MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Madison Police Department is using new technology that it says will help solve and reduce crime.

Authorities say they will be installing Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras. They send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car, wanted suspect or vehicle associated with a missing person is detected.

The department says these devices do not record speed or use facial recognition.

The data is never sold or shared with third parties, and is deleted after 30 days.