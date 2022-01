SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Madison Police said today they have arrested a subject who had been going through vehicles.

The suspect had been going through vehicles in the area of N.W. 5th and Chicago, police said in a Facebook post.

Several items have been recovered but the owners have not yet been found.

If you feel someone has been through your vehicle, please report it to police by calling 605-256-7531.