MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Madison are alerting residents to fake money floating around the area.

Authorities say it’s usually with 50 and 100-dollar bills.

Officials say there are some quick ways to tell if the bills are real.

One is to check the words written on them, some may say “Motion Picture Use” or have Chinese characters like this bill.

Usually, fake bills don’t have a security strip with the amount, and most of the time are not cut correctly and the paper doesn’t feel right.

If you have questions about a bill, call your bank or local law enforcement.