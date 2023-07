MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire in Madison Monday night.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say at least two people were inside at the time, and one was able to make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates as they become available.