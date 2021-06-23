Madison movie theater holding “Free Summer Matinee Series” after city aquatic center unable to open

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – On a hot day, you may be heading to the local pool to cool off. But that isn’t an option for one KELOLAND community. The Madison Aquatic Center isn’t open right now due to electrical repairs. But one business is offering another option for kids this summer.

The Dybdahl sisters and their friends are some of the first ones waiting for “Shrek Forever After” to start at Dakota Cinema this afternoon.

“It’s fun to watch movies, and I love the endings,” watching movie, Khloe Dybdahl said.

“I like to eat the popcorn and be here with my friends,” watching movie, Kenley Dybdahl said.

They’re taking advantage of the “Free Summer Matinee Series” at the theater.

Kelli Brown is the co-owner of Dakota Cinema.

“When we ended up not opening the aquatic center again, they were looking for alternative ideas, I reached out to a city commissioner,” co-owner of Dakota Cinema, Kelli Brown said. “Saying ‘hey we’re here, we are already doing these movies, I’d love to do them for free but it’s been a rough year in our industry, but if the city would be willing to help.'”

“After discussing it more, we realized there’s a great opportunity here for the city to help pay the cost of some of the event so that the matinees are able to be free and then they have some discounts on their concessions as well,” city administrator, Jameson Berreth said.

There is also a bussing option for families to take advantage of, the bus will stop at six locations around town and bring them here to the theater.

“The safety of getting the kids here because we are on the edge of town on a major highway,” Brown said.

It’s another example of a community coming together to give kids a fun summer.

“Just have something fun and memorable, it might not be the swimming pool but today with as hot as it is and an air conditioned theater, it’s going to feel pretty good,” Brown said.

The free matinees are every Wednesday through August 11th. Showtimes are at 1:30 and 2:30, with the early show providing the bussing option.

There are also splash zones every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.