Madison man catches new state record for channel catfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Madison man hauled in a big catfish catch last weekend.

Jess Paulsen, of Madison, caught an 11 pound, 12 ounce channel catfish on the Vermillion River. Paulsen weighed and measured the fish at Dakota Angler in Sioux Falls and the Game, Fish and Parks Department announced the fish set a new record on Thursday.

