Madison flooding: ‘This is a mess’

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – First tornadoes, now flooding.

People all over southeastern KELOLAND are dealing with disaster.

Madison is one of the towns hit hard by flooding.

On Thursday, we showed you how the Memorial Creek overflowed, damaging homes.

The good news is it’s back in its banks, but that’s not the case for Silver Creek on the south side of town.

Jeff Hyland’s neighborhood looks more like a lake.

Some homes in the area are surrounded by water.

“It’s a mess. Mother Nature just needs to quit raining. That’s the only thing I gotta say. It’s just horrible. Water is very damaging,” Jeff Hyland said.

About 4-5 feet of water seeped into the Madison man’s basement.

“We don’t have no electricity. We probably won’t have electricity for a week,” Hyland said.

Jeff and his kids left their home Thursday night. They’re staying at his brother’s house.

“I probably would’ve stayed myself, but I have two kids so,” Hyland said.

Hyland lives near Silver Creek.

“With the rising levels on Lake Herman yesterday that’s where the issues came about last night with the water coming through town,” Madison Police Department Sgt. Aaron Talich said.

If you’re been affected by flooding, the city wants you to call 211 if you need help.

“We are depending on that as part of this to figure out who needs help and how to get them the help they need,” Talich said.

Even through the floodwater and piles of debris, Hyland can still find something positive.



“We were able to get out of harm’s way before it hit us so that’s the positive,” Hyland said.

Law enforcement is stressing the spillway at Lake Herman is still intact and not washed away.

They’re also urging drivers not to go through barricades.

Sgt. Talich says you’ll be fined more than $200 if you’re caught.



