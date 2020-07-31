Madison Dairy Queen sells more than 30,000 blizzards for South Dakota Sweet Miracles

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND Dairy Queen known for its high blizzard sales on Miracle Treat Day is happy with its turnout this year for South Dakota Sweet Miracles.

Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork says the business sold 30,222 blizzards for the event that benefits Children’s Miracle Network.

Dairy Queens all over South Dakota took part in South Dakota Sweet Miracles.

The new event was this year’s version of Miracle Treat Day, which was cancelled nationwide because of COVID-19.

Last year, the Madison business sold more than 40,000 blizzards for the cause.

In the past the Madison Dairy Queen has held all kinds of activities on Miracle Treat Day, including concerts and kids games.

Those activities were cancelled this year.

In a Facebook post, the Madison Dairy Queen thanked people for their support saying, “You guys never cease to amaze us!”