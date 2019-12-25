MADD delivers Christmas cheer to Rapid City police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Not everyone gets the day off on this holiday. That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving served up some delicious food for the Rapid City Police.

“We know law enforcement just don’t get to stop, so law enforcement needs to be out and protecting our communities, so it’s just a small gesture, we brought them lunch today just to say thank you,” Connie Hobbs, lead volunteer for MADD, said.

From homemade lasagna and cheese bread to coffee and cake. These officers got a full holiday meal away from home.

“It’s my first Christmas away from home so it’s a new feeling for me but I’m happy to do because there is a community in Rapid City that appreciates what we are doing for them,” Officer Jack Dipasquale, an officer with the Rapid City Police Department, said.

MADD is an organization focused on stopping drunk driving, drugged driving, preventing underage drinking and helping victims of those crimes.

This is the second year Mothers Against Drunk Driving delivered lunch for the Rapid City Police.