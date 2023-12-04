CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Lyon County man has pleaded guilty on December 1 to defrauding pork producers through a wire fraud scheme.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Robert Bickerstaff, 52, of Rock Rapids, pleaded guilty to defrauding pork producers while he was working as the regional manager of a livestock dealer.

At his plea hearing, Bickerstaff admitted that he had worked in a management position between 2018 and 2021.

Bickerstaff admitted that he participated in a scheme to defraud livestock producers by directing others to “falsely and fraudulently lower the weights and reduce the numbers and classifications of swine that producers and sellers had delivered to the dealer at its buying stations.

He also had others manipulate the weights manually or by adding items to the scales. Another method of defrauding producers was by creating fraudulent ‘sort sheets’ and scale tickets on which had falsifications that were then sent to the dealer’s headquarters in Waucoma, Iowa.

Early in 2021, Bickerstaff became concerned about a possible investigation and “instructed others to destroy anything with his name on it,” the release stated.

Bickerstaff was a pork producer himself, according to the release. He also won a “Hog Wild” award in February 2022 that acknowledged his role in promoting pork in Lyon County.

Bickerstaff faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in person, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release after any time served in prison.