ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office continues to honor a fallen deputy.

A Lyon County Sheriff’s truck has been parked in front of the Lyon County Law Enforcement Center for people to place flowers or mementos to honor Stephanie Schreurs.

Schreurs was a deputy for 24 years in Lyon County and died on Tuesday from injuries when her vehicle rolled on Aug. 9.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.