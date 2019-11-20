Lyman County State’s Attorney: Law enforcement pursued two vehicles before deadly crash

LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There are new details in a deadly crash in central South Dakota on Tuesday.

Lyman County State’s Attorney Steve Smith says law enforcement was involved in a pursuit with a pick-up and a Jeep early Tuesday. He says officials traveled at a safe distance when pursuing these vehicles. The pickup driver lost control and all three people inside were thrown from the vehicle.

Because the pickup was near the school, “The element of safety required the school to close,” Smith said.

He says the Jeep was ditched at a different location so an airplane was used to search for the two people who were in that vehicle. The two were located and are now in custody, according to Smith. He says one is an adult being charged with three felonies; the other is a juvenile.

“All five of these individuals are not from Lyman, Buffalo or Brule County,” Smith said.

The crash of the pick-up is now being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation.