LUVERNE, MINN. (KELO) — The City of Luverne is asking residents to help reduce the demand on the power grid.
Friday the city posted on Facebook that they are asking residents to conserve energy until further notice. There are several ways for homes and businesses to do this, according to the city.
- Turn thermostat down to 65 degrees during the day and an additional 5 degrees when not home
- Close drapes and blinds during the day
- Shut off all unnecessary lights or equipment
- Put off using appliances until later in the evening