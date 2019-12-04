Luncheon held Wednesday to discuss future of the Sioux Falls YMCA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an update to a story we brought you Tuesday on KELOLAND News. The Downtown Sioux Falls YMCA is in jeopardy of closing its doors.

A luncheon was held Wednesday to discuss the future of the Y. Local donors have already raised more than a million dollars to turn the YMCA building into a community youth center. The Y is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and THRIVE to provide programming. Interim CEO Mike Murphy says partnering with these organizations is the best way to serve the community.

“By combining our strengths and out efforts we are going to provide the gold standard for these kis and they deserve it,” Murphy said.

Leif Erikson summer camp will not be affected by the change. The center will also continue to offer adult fitness memberships.