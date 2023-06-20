SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like your lunch with a side of music, there’s a concert series you may want to check out in Downtown Sioux Falls.

If you take a stroll along the Big Sioux River, you just may catch some live tunes while you’re taking your lunch break.

It’s part of Downtown Sioux Falls’ brand new AMPT Lunchtime Concert Series, featuring music and a food truck every Tuesday.

Dana Kozem, her baby girl, and her friend checked it out Tuesday.

“We decided to come down here just to enjoy a day out, the beautiful weather, get to take in some music and some food, and just have a good time,” Konzem said.

Music from Yankton-based James Dean Acoustic flowed from the Ode to Food and Drinks patio.

“I think it’s a great thing to do during the summertime. It’s great exposure to people that are just happening by for the musicians and obviously kind of a nice form of entertainment for people that are just strolling around downtown Sioux Falls,” Dean said.

Just across the river, The Lunch Box Food truck served customers in the Raven parking lot.

“It’s just so beautiful down here and it’s hot today, but you know there’s a nice wind and we’re sitting in the shade and it’s just beautiful scenery,” Event attendee Deb McMahon said.

“It’s great to have things like this downtown so the community can come out and get together and enjoy how beautiful our city is,” Konzem said.

People can enjoy the sounds and flavors of the new event through late August.

The event is every Tuesday from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM.