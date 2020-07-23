Luke Combs show at PREMIER Center postponed to Sept. 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music star Luke Combs announced he is postponing all his shows scheduled in 2020 to 2021. 

Combs and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center were still planning for an Oct. 3 show earlier this month. The show has been postponed to Sept. 18, 2021 in Sioux Falls. 

All tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date. 

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is still planning a Toby Keith Concert for Sept. 19. 

You can see all the cancelled or postponed 2020 events on the PREMIER Center website.

