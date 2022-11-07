SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding the person who shot and killed a family pet last Friday.

Authorities say someone inside a black pickup shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy, about 4 miles west of Wall Lake on Friday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The pickup pulled past the house and then backed up again and that’s when we believe that their family dog was shot by individuals in that pickup or on that pickup,” Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office said.

A child discovered Lucy the next day. The family is now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It doesn’t make any sense, no it’s just so senseless, a lot of emotions and it’s just hard to understand why you would do that,” Kyla Briney said.

Jon and Kyla Briney just buried Lucy last night out in their pasture below this lone tree.

“She was part of our family, she was a best friend to my daughter’s dog, my son’s dog, she was great with our grandson,” Jon said.

Jon says Lucy, a three-year-old chocolate lab, was friendly to everyone. He says she even liked to play soccer.

“We had an old basketball she had torn the shell off of it she would run and shuffle and dribble with her feet and when she’d get close to you she would kick to you, it was the craziest thing,” Jon said.

That’s why it’s so puzzling as to why someone would want to shoot an innocent dog who was just playing in the front yard.

The Brineys were out of town on Friday when they got a call from their neighbor.

“Hey there was a pickup stopped in front of your place and then we heard a gunshot and a dog yelp,” Kyla said.

One of their security cameras caught a glimpse of the pickup.

“When the gunshot went off the chickens all scattered, so we knew something had happened,” Jon said.

One of their children found Lucy the next morning underneath a tree where she bled out.

“It would have been better if someone would have stolen her, you know given her a decent life, but they didn’t, they killed her,” Jon said.

“Just disbelief that there are people who are so broken and are evil just hard to understand,” Kyla said.

Don: What do you want to say to this person?

Jon: I hope he gets help I hope he gets caught and is punished, but if he’s that broken, if he’s going to shoot a dog, not a stray, it’s in the yard there’s just something broken with that person he needs to find someone or something to help.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I found him, I’m hoping that I don’t find him,” Jon said.

The Brineys haven’t said how much the reward is going to be at this time.

But if you have any information that could lead to an arrest you’re asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.