SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls business has a fresh look just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Lucky’s has a new look indoors and out.

“Appearance does matter when you’re walking downtown,” Lucky’s General Manager Michelle Gilberts said.

Lucky’s was purchased by Cresten Capital Holdings in 2021, and renovations started almost immediately. The most recent upgrades were on the exterior and front of the building.

“We have double doors now and all our windows are redone, so those of you who are coming downtown can actually sit there and have a full view of the parade at that time,” Gilberts said.

Meaning the project needed to be completed by St. Patrick’s Day.

“We actually just finished up yesterday,” Gilberts said.

“They’ve really put a lot of money into it, the facade is redone on the outside, the inside feels nice,” DTSF President Joe Batcheller said.

Batcheller applauds businesses like Lucky’s for working to improve the customer experience.

“It’s really great to see that kind of investment, it inspires other property owners and business owners to make those kinds of investments for themselves as well,” Batcheller said.

“It’s not just Lucky’s that profits from the upgrade and renovation that we’ve done. I think that bringing in business for Lucky’s also provides business in general,” Gilberts said.

The renovations will continue after St. Patrick’s Day as Lucky’s will remodel and move its primary bar.

“The vision is to keep going with that, and there’s always room for improvement, there’s always things that can be changed or updated,” Gilberts said.

Improvements that will only help downtown Sioux Falls continue to thrive.

“We just keep seeing that experience keep getting elevated each and every year, it’s great to see,” Batcheller said.

If you’re able to find a seat downtown, the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.