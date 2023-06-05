SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for something to do in Sioux Falls this weekend, Lutheran Social Services will host the 26th annual Festival of Cultures on Saturday.

More than 50 vendors including food trucks and live performances will celebrate diversity and offer opportunities to get involved with the community.

LSS program supervisor Valeria Wicker expects thousands of people to stop by as their event is one of many this weekend by the Levitt.

“This is a great city, it’s a welcoming city. When I first moved here immigrants would tell me, ‘I feel safe here, I feel welcome here,’ and I think this is a great way to celebrate that and to learn about each other and to make new friends,” said Valeria Wicker.

The event runs from 10 to 3. The goal is to raise funds for LSS’s community services.