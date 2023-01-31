PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate Select Committee meets again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT.

The group met for the first time on Monday as part of its investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by suspended Senator Julie Frye-Mueller.

A statement from a Legislative Research Council staff member claims that Frye-Mueller was verbally “aggressive” telling the staffer she can’t vaccinate her child and falsely claimed that vaccines will kill the baby.

LRC staff member’s statement in Sen. Frye-Mueller matter

The employee is expected to testify before the committee Tuesday in executive session. A redacted transcript would then be released to the public.

The committee can recommend to the full Senate that Frye-Mueller be expelled, censured, disciplined or exonerated.

KELOLAND's Dan Santella and Bob Mercer are both in Pierre covering the story.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge denied Frye-Mueller’s motion to pause the disciplinary proceedings.

Judge Roberto Lange ruled that the relief she was actually asking for was a restraining order without notice to Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck.

“This Court wants to hear from both sides before issuing a substantive order and thus prefers transforming this injunction request from an ex parte request for a temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction hearing,” Judge Roberto Lange said.

Lange wants to have a hearing with both parties regarding the preliminary injunction next week.

Republican Sen. David Wheeler says the order has no bearing on the committee’s plans for Tuesday night.