We've heard from several viewers on Tuesday with concerns about a church's recruiting process. KELOLAND's Dan Santella went to the meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Sioux Falls and when introducing himself, said he was a journalist with KELO-TV. Shortly after his arrival, a hotel staff member asked him to leave, which he did. Dan then met two people who say they're members of the group.

Richard Foust and Bezawit Girma both say they are members of the World Mission Society Church of God.