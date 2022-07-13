LOWER BRULE, S.D. (KELO) — A Lower Brule man could spend years in federal prison after being convicted for assaulting a federal officer.

Court documents say that in October 2021, the officer was called to remove 42-year-old Jade LaRoche from a home.

When he learned that he was being arrested, LaRoche ran into a back bedroom. As the officer approached the room, he charged from his hiding spot, knocking the officer into a table.

The victim suffered injures to his neck, back and shoulder. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 8 years behind bars or a $250,000 fine. Restitution may also be ordered.