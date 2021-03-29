Lowell Elementary gifted book vending machine by First Lutheran Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new vending machine at Lowell Elementary School is dispensing valuable life lessons for kids.
Snacks or pop are usually what we expect in a vending machine, but what about books? That’s the case of the new vending machine at a local elementary school. However, these books aren’t just free to grab whenever, they have to be earned.
“She noticed that you greeted her with a smile and instantly started explaining the problem to her,” Assistant Principal Bryan Conner reads the nomination letter to grade-schooler Izzy.
She’s being recognized by her for something nice she did. As a reward, she gets to pick something out from the school’s new vending machine, but her selection is not your typical treat.
“We’re used to seeing pop, chips, and other things in a vending machine,” Conner said.
Instead, this one houses books.
“When everyone sees it, they’re a little bit thrown off. It’s such a unique looking thing,” Conner said.
This special machine requires a special form of currency: golden tokens, which students, like Izzy, have to earn.
“We wanted to come up with a way for kids to be able to honor one another and recognize one another for something that is really – what we have called a ‘golden moment,'” Conner said.
Teachers and students can nominate students that they see performing a kind deed for a chance to earn a token.
“It’s in those golden moments – that we’ve called them, where we want to recognize them and give them the opportunity to be able to select a book,” Conner said.
This custom vending machine was made possible thanks to a significant donation from the First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls.
“Knowing that this really unique tool would land with our partner school was something that was a lot of fun,” Backer said.
Pastor Jeff Backer says that due to COVID-19, they were limited in their traditional ways of giving to the school.
“Attendance and literacy were both big priorities. Obviously, we, maybe, think that that’s a pretty simple concept, but there are great challenges within some of the schools to meet those very basic needs,” Backer said.
Inside each book is a sticker reminding the studetns of why they were recognized.
“So, that student gets to keep that as a symbol of their golden moment. So, it becomes more than just a book; that way it’s really something special that reminds them that they did something amazing,” Conner said.
So far, Conner says they’ve given out 10 to 15 golden tokens, recognizing students for their golden moments.