Lowell Elementary gifted book vending machine by First Lutheran Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new vending machine at Lowell Elementary School is dispensing valuable life lessons for kids.

Snacks or pop are usually what we expect in a vending machine, but what about books? That’s the case of the new vending machine at a local elementary school. However, these books aren’t just free to grab whenever, they have to be earned.

“She noticed that you greeted her with a smile and instantly started explaining the problem to her,” Assistant Principal Bryan Conner reads the nomination letter to grade-schooler Izzy.

She’s being recognized by her for something nice she did. As a reward, she gets to pick something out from the school’s new vending machine, but her selection is not your typical treat.

“We’re used to seeing pop, chips, and other things in a vending machine,” Conner said.

Instead, this one houses books.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District

“When everyone sees it, they’re a little bit thrown off. It’s such a unique looking thing,” Conner said.

This special machine requires a special form of currency: golden tokens, which students, like Izzy, have to earn.

“We wanted to come up with a way for kids to be able to honor one another and recognize one another for something that is really – what we have called a ‘golden moment,'” Conner said.

Teachers and students can nominate students that they see performing a kind deed for a chance to earn a token.

“It’s in those golden moments – that we’ve called them, where we want to recognize them and give them the opportunity to be able to select a book,” Conner said.

This custom vending machine was made possible thanks to a significant donation from the First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Knowing that this really unique tool would land with our partner school was something that was a lot of fun,” Backer said.

Pastor Jeff Backer says that due to COVID-19, they were limited in their traditional ways of giving to the school.

“Attendance and literacy were both big priorities. Obviously, we, maybe, think that that’s a pretty simple concept, but there are great challenges within some of the schools to meet those very basic needs,” Backer said.

Inside each book is a sticker reminding the studetns of why they were recognized.

“So, that student gets to keep that as a symbol of their golden moment. So, it becomes more than just a book; that way it’s really something special that reminds them that they did something amazing,” Conner said.

​So far, Conner says they’ve given out 10 to 15 golden tokens, recognizing students for their golden moments.