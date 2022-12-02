MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND.

Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.

Here’s a look at the Mobridge and Aberdeen live cams as of Friday at 11:40 a.m.

Aberdeen Live Cam Mobridge Live Cam

According to Safe Travel USA, the area around Mobridge is seeing blowing snow and low visibility on the roads.

