Low river flows create good conditions for silt removal

City of Sioux Falls crews are digging into a project north of the airport where the Big Sioux River flows in the city.

As the diversion dam holds back water, silt builds up in the river bed upstream over the years.

Thanks to low river flows, the city has an opportunity to remove the sediment.

“We’re taking advantage of it and putting all the river flow through the diversion dam around the city and drying out this area upstream so we can remove a lot of that silt,” City of Sioux Falls Environmental/Storm Water Manager Andy Berg said.

City workers are already making a haul.

“We’re finding upwards of 8-10 foot of silt that’s accumulated over the years here,” Berg said.

“It’s a unique situation that they’re in and it gives them an opportunity to do something outside of what they do every day. They spent the entire summer mowing, working on structures, just doing our general maintenance that we do every year. This is an opportunity for them to run some heavy equipment,” City of Sioux Falls Storm Water Technician Matt Weiss said.

Conditions even allowed for the spillway to be dried out.

“We went down onto that and inspected it. We have not been able to do that for many years and actually had one spot that had a concrete repair needed and we were able to do that so it provided us an opportunity to do that which is another thing that you can’t do when the river flows are up,” Berg said.

City crews will keep soaking up the prime working conditions for as long as they can.

“We’re looking to continue this all the way around to the weir as our budget and time allows. It’s something we do every winter, but to this magnitude, we haven’t been able to. This weather, the low flows, the weather conditions we’ve got have been perfect,” Berg said.

Berg says the silt must be removed to maintain flow capacity for flood control.

The work also improves water quality and helps the pump station for the water purification plant.