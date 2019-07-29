Loved ones walk for Taylor Newcomb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s been a little over a year since Taylor Newcomb took her own life.

Loved ones gathered at McKennan Park to honor Taylor Newcomb, rain or shine.

“We were really just overwhelmed by last year and all of the love that showed up, and that was really really nice for us. This year, we wanted to create that space again for us to all get together and remember our friend,” organizer June Copperfield said.

This year organizers are also raising money for Sistersong, an organization that works for reproductive rights for women of color.

Friends and family say this is an issue Newcomb was passionate about.

“We know this is something she would’ve fully supported, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to just say, ‘hey Taylor, we love you and we’re going to do this in your name,” Copperfield said.

“Because Taylor was big into that kind of stuff, so supporting something she supported,” Newcomb’s sister Madelyn Fessler said.

While Newcomb may be gone, those close to her have this message:

“Hey Taylor, we love you. We miss you. This is for you,” Copperfield said.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, we have some resources.