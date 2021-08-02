Loved ones remembering woman who died in weekend house fire near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family members are mourning a Chancellor woman who died in a weekend house fire.

The home was filled with smoke and flames when firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The fire had been burning probably 20 to 30 minutes before we even got our first truck on scene. When we got on scene, the garage was fully involved with a roof collapse and a wall collapse on the south side the structure. It was extending into the kitchen and the living area,” Chancellor fire chief Jeb Ford said.

Robin Dannen was inside the home and died of smoke inhalation.

“They were able to make entry and get the victim out and she had already passed away from the fire,” Ford said.

Robin’s daughter Emilee Dannen started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs. The family describes Robin as being generous, with a big personality and heart. They say she always looked out for others and was one the most thoughtful people they have ever met.

Ford says Saturday’s fire likely started as an electrical fire in the garage. Eight fire departments helped out over the weekend, and officials were still at the home today.

“We had two or three flare-ups for a couple days where just fire started boiling up in the roof trusses, but we were able to get it from the outside, and now we ain’t had no active fire since like 1 o’clock yesterday,” Ford said.

The family says the funeral will be August 9. If you would like to help the family, you can find a link to a Go Fund Me page here.