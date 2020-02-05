Loved ones rally in Luverne for charged doctor

A doctor with strong ties to KELOLAND is facing a felony child abuse charge, but his friends and family are rallying to support him.

Pediatric ER doctor Dr. John Cox lives in Wisconsin, but is originally from Luverne, Minnesota. His family told KELOLAND News on Tuesday that he has been charged with felony child abuse. Cox fell asleep while holding a baby girl he was in the process of adopting. The family isn’t able to share all details for legal reasons, but there are reports the child was taken away by authorities.

Different people spoke at the rally, including Dr. Cox’s father.

“All of you have shown John your support through these false allegations,” Dr. Cox’s father Mike Cox said. “Your public outcry is being heard. Our son may be the gentlest, most caring, passionate, intelligent individual we know. Obviously we are biased, but I think we have good reason.”

“The goal for tonight is for John and Sadie’s supporters, which it’s obviously all of us here, to add pressure to everyone out there in Wisconsin,” friend Bill Schneider said.

Placed prominently at this afternoon’s rally was the BringHerHome hashtag.

“We’re here to support John and Sadie, and you know we feel like it’s just mind-boggling and heart-breaking at the same time to hear and see what they have to go through, just to get their little girl to come home,” Dr. Cox’s aunt Cindy Cox said.

“To support my cousin John. He’s my older cousin, he’s always kind of been a role model to me,” Dr. Cox’s cousin Mitchell Cox said.

“It was an outpouring of support for John,” Schneider said. “Basically we wanted to rally people together and just get some more information out on how everyone here who wants to help can help.”

Schneider feels good to have seen this crowd for his close friend.

“Seeing this many people come out and support John is absolutely amazing,” Schneider said. “We knew that it would be a great showing.”

The event Tuesday also featured an opportunity for anyone to take a microphone and share their thoughts about Dr. Cox.