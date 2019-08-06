Loved and remembered: Brookings mourns child

The Brookings community is mourning and remembering a three-year-old girl who died of malnourishment and dehydration. Two people were indicted last week for second-degree murder, and on Monday night a prayer service was held in the city.

People gathered inside First Lutheran Church to remember a young life lost. As the community mourns, they are able to come here.

“They’re struggling with the why, how questions I’m sure,” said Stephen Palo, pastor at First Lutheran Church. “But also we want to be a place that gives support to these folks, but also help to remember who this child is, although we don’t really know who she is, and as well as to help people to have a place where their emotions, they can let go.”

Thoughts of others come to mind as the community remembers this child.

“My mother’s love for me, and Jane’s for her, and this poor little girl didn’t have that love, and so it’s hard,” Barry Dunn of Brookings said.

“It’s breaking my heart that this little girl died, apparently was very neglected, I can’t believe something like this could happen in Brookings, and I have a three year old granddaughter, I’m trying to imagine this happening to her,” Carol Johnson of Brookings said.

Ahead of and during the prayer service, pink balloons floated at First Lutheran Church.

“We were just touched by this story and the tragedy and wanted to have the opportunity to grieve with the community, and certainly it was a beautiful service,” Barry Dunn said.

“People are hurting, and they’re grieving, and we need to come together and embrace each other, and we’ll get through that,” Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett said. “That’s one thing Brookings is indicative of, is caring about each other.”

“We’re a great community with lots of resources for people, and hopefully that’ll be well known and be better utilized,” Jane Dunn of Brookings said.

You can contact these two agencies if you have information to report: Brookings Area Crime Stoppers at 605-692-7867 and Child Protection Services in Brookings at 605-688-4330.