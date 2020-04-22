Love Marlow, therapist hosting mood-boosting Zoom chat Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A boutique at Lake Lorraine is shifting it’s focus to online sales during the pandemic.

Love Marlow is also hoping to connect with customers online using Zoom. Owners Stacey and Leslie Malmgren are teaming up with a local therapist to host two mood-boosting discussions tomorrow. While their physical store is still open, it’s limiting the number of customers inside. Stacey says a lot of people are calling in orders or shopping online and picking up curbside.

“Whatever our customers are comfortable with, we’re willing and able to help them out and find those perfect outfits for them,” Stacey said.

If you’d like to take part in the Zoom discussions Thursday at noon and 6 p.m., click here for more information.