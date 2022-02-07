SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — KELOLAND stores expect brisk sales with Valentine’s Day just one week away. The rosy outlook comes even as many businesses across the country still struggle with supply chain issues.

“This is probably the last of it, but this is for myself,” Jessica Kirk said.

Jessica Kirk of Sioux Falls is on her final Valentine’s shopping run, stocking up on greenery ahead of the holiday.

“I’ve just noticed stores are a little more empty these days, so it’s better to do it sooner than later, I’m running a little late, but plants are okay for the moment,” Kirk said.

Kirk isn’t alone in getting her Valentine’s shopping done early. Customers at Lewis Drug started buying Valentine’s decor right after Christmas.

“Once they take down the Christmas stuff, they want something colorful,” Lewis Drug Category Manager Christy Ellman said.

Valentine’s candy and wine are big sellers right now. Flowers should wait until the weekend to ensure they’re fresh for Valentine’s Day.

“We have one big fresh flower shipment coming in on Friday, so everything will be fresh and ready to go,” Ellman said.

Lewis Drug says because they’re a smaller, family-run business, they have more flexibility in accessing vendors for supplies to make sure their shelves remain stocked right up through Valentine’s Day.

“I would say probably the biggest thing is getting the flowers trucked here. But, we’re not worried about that. We had it secured early, so we’re in good shape,” Ellman said.

Lewis says with Valentine’s falling on a Monday this year is even better for business, because customers are more likely to spend their money in the store instead of at a restaurant.

While pandemic-related inflation is a concern for shoppers, Lewis Drug says their prices for Valentine’s should be similar to what they were a year ago, because they ordered products early.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend nearly $24-billion for Valentine’s.