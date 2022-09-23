BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana State Police lieutenant has been put on administrative leave after being arrested in South Dakota for allegedly paying a prostitute.

State police said in a news release that the 20-year department veteran was in Rapid City for a work-related conference when he was arrested about 3 a.m. Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge of “hiring for sexual activity.”

State police say they don’t know whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.

It’s standard procedure to put officers being investigated on administrative leave with pay.

The news release says the sheriff’s office in Pennington County, South Dakota, has turned the case over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.