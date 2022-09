RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Louisiana law enforcement officer is facing charges in South Dakota for a sex crime.

Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, is charged with a Class 1 Misdemeanor for hiring for sexual activity according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Thibodeaux was in Rapid City attending a conference when the offense occurred at a hotel around 3 a.m. on September 20.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney has taken over the case.