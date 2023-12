SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Louisiana man is in the Minnehaha County jail tonight, accused of killing a puppy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A prosecutor says Ethan Gillette was caught on camera beating and strangling a young dog on Saturday.

Gillette allegedly admitted to investigators he knew he was hitting it too hard.

Today in court, the judge called him a danger to the community and set his bond at 25 hundred dollars cash only.