SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame will be in Sioux Falls on June 19 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Ticket sales start at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11, according to a PREMIER Center news release. The show has a limit of four tickets per sale.

Tomlinson’s songs as a solo artist include “Bigger Than me” and “Out Of My System.” He most recently released “Silver Tongues.”