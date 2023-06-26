SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former KELOLAND News reporter and author, Lou Raguse, is at the Downtown Sioux Falls Public Library Monday.

He is giving an in-depth presentation about his book, Vanished in Vermillion.

It is about a cold case that went unsolved for decades about two teenage girls that went missing near Vermillion in the 1970s. A lot of people came out for the first of two presentations Raguse is giving.

“It’s been a few months now. A lot more people have read the book, which means there’s a lot more interest now in learning more about the behind-the-scenes and everything. I try to make every talk and presentation and signing I do a little bit different. This will be the first one where I share videos and audio clips that have never been seen or heard by the public before,” Raguse said.

Raguse has also been invited to the Festival of Books in Deadwood at the end of September.