SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — This weather has most people across KELOLAND heading inside to get out of the snow and wind. But some people don’t have a choice.

For the past 15 years, neither snow, nor rain, or ice has kept Josh Nichols from making his daily rounds.

“We take pride in what we do, and, we like to do it safely and efficiently,” said Josh Nichols, mail carrier with the US Postal service.

Nichols has had this mail route for the past 3 years. In a day he could walk over 5 miles.

But in the wintertime, that walk can become challenging.

“You got to be aware of your surroundings. And, you know, always looking ahead, making sure you got a safe path,” Nichols said.

Nichols says it’s critical that everyone keeps their sidewalks and driveways clear of snow and ice.

“We should have 30 feet on the approach, and then once we leave the mailbox, there should also be 30 feet cleared, so it’s easy to get in and out,” Nichols said.

If protecting your mail carrier isn’t enough incentive to clear away the snow, the city of Sioux Falls has an ordinance.

“Every property owner is responsible to clear their sidewalks within 48 hours of a snow event,” said Matt Tobias with the City of Sioux Falls.

and if notice your neighbor’s sidewalk or driveway is snowy, Matt Tobias says to lend a helping hand.

“If you’re a property owner, and you have an elderly neighbor, or someone who maybe is disabled, I always try to stress help your neighbors out,” Tobias said.

By helping your neighbor, you can also ensure your deliveries will arrive on time.

“Lots of packages this time of year, and extra high volume of letters. Having a safe path is very, very important, so we’re not out there till seven o’clock at night,” Nichols said.

After 48 hours if your sidewalk is still not cleared they will issue a warning for 24 hours. If it’s still not cleared, you could receive a $100 fine and a bill from a snow removal contractor.